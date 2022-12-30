NEWS

Meloni refers to Italy’s close relationship with Greece

[AP]

During an end-of-year assessment interview, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni referred to the tight cooperation between the Greek and Italian governments on a number of issues.

“We share an approach on many issues, we sit next to each other, at the same desk, at the summits. From the very first summit, a close relationship developed. We coordinated on the energy cap, energy autonomy and security, but also on the management of migration flows and the protection of external borders,” she said. 

Meloni also noted that “Greece, together with Cyprus and Malta, co-signed a text with Italy on the Ocean Viking case,” in reference to a vessel conducting search and rescue activities in the Med, and underlined there are countries which are more exposed to the issue.

“The work we have done together must continue,” Meloni added, stressing that the next summit will have migration and the defense of external borders as its main theme.

