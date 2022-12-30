Evia quake damage under assessment

The damage from Thursday’s earthquake in Central Evia measuring 4.9 on the Richter scale was being assessed on Thursday by engineers from the Ministry of Infrastructure, the municipalities affected, the Regional Authority of Central Greece, as well as the Technical Chamber of Greece.

Meanwhile, University of Thessaloniki seismologist Costas Papazachos told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA) that people should be on alert but not panic.

“Theoretically, this fault could cause an earthquake registering up to 6 on the Richter scale, but has not done so, so far. On the contrary, up to now it has acted differently, as in 2008, when it caused low-grade earthquakes for nearly a year,” the professor said.

The seismic sequence in the region continued on Thursday, with seismologists stating that “the fault is known,” but also that they do not know its dimensions, while civil protection services, the police and the fire brigade have been placed on high alert.

Until late Thursday, 81 autopsies had been conducted both in Psachna and the surrounding area, as well as in Halkida.

Seventy-three inspections were conducted In the municipality of Dirfys-Messapia in Psachna and the surrounding villages, with a total of 24 buildings deemed uninhabitable and marked in yellow.

Of the 24 buildings marked yellow, 21 are residential and the remaining three are auxiliary and storage structures.

Eight inspections were carried out in Halkida, with only one building classified as uninhabitable.

On the whole, there has only been minor damage, while in several cases, mainly in Psachna and the surrounding villages, shop windows broke.

​​​​​​Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides on Wednesday convened the Seismic Threat Evaluation Committee at the Organization of Antiseismic Planning and Protection (OASP), following concerns over increased seismic activity in Central Evia.