Accommodation centers for unaccompanied minors full, says official

The system of accommodation for unaccompanied minors throughout Greece is currently at its limits in terms of the number of places available, as the occupancy rate for the almost 2,500 accommodation places stands at 100%, according to the special secretary for the protection of unaccompanied minors of the Ministry of Immigration and Asylum, Iraklis Moskov.

“We are at marginal occupancy rates but based on past experience we may have reduced flows in two to three months,” he said during a visit to facilities in Thessaloniki.

“Right now our system’s strength is being tested and to a large extent it is responding,” he stressed.

“Of course there are delays and that’s why we are housing [children] directly in shelters but there is also a small number of children who are currently waiting,” Moskov said during his visit to the ARSIS Association for the Social Support of Youth’s Information Desk for the Identification and Support of Unaccompanied Minors.

“Right now we are at 100%, there are delays, but compared to what existed in the past, it is night and day,” he noted.

During his two-day visit to Thessaloniki, Moskov visited the ARSIS Accommodation Center for Unaccompanied Minors in Peraia, an emergency accommodation facility of the International Organization for Migration and the ARSIS Youth Support Center.