Panama audit requested over Kaili family account

The head of Greece’s Anti-Money Laundering Authority, Charalambos Vourliotis, has reportedly sent an urgent letter to his counterpart in Panama to ascertain whether remittances of 20 million euros have been transferred from Qatar to accounts that may have been opened in the name of former member of the European Parliament Eva Kaili and her Italian partner Francesco Giorgi, who are embroiled in a bribery scandal. 

The accounts are alleged to be with Bladex, a bank headquartered in Panama, and belong to Kaili and her parents. They appear to include €20 million in two deposits from Qatar to Eva Kaili, €4 million in two deposits from Qatar to her father and €4 million in two deposits from Qatar to her mother. 

The authenticity of those bank documents has been questioned by her lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos. 

Vourliotis has informed the Belgian prosecutor of the actions carried out so far in Greece as part of the judicial collaboration with the Belgian authorities. This includes the freezing of accounts and assets of Kaili and members of her family in Greece.

