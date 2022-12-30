NEWS

Ambassador Tsunis condemns vandalism of Jewish monument

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis has condemned the desecration, with Nazi symbols, of the monument dedicated to the old Jewish Cemetery of Thessaloniki on the premises of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. 

“I condemn the abhorrent and disgraceful vandalism of the monument at Aristotle University commemorating the Jewish Cemetery the Nazis destroyed in 1942. This unconscionable act desecrates the lives and precious memory of the 50,000 Jews from Thessaloniki the Nazis murdered during the Holocaust,” Tsunis said in a statement. 

“We stand united with the Jewish community and people of Greece against such acts of hatred and intolerance. In this birthplace of democracy, we have a sacred obligation to defend the democratic values that unite our peoples, to preserve the memory of the Holocaust, and remain forever vigilant in our fight against anti-semitism and crimes of hate,” he added.

Community Religion Crime

