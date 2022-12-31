NEWS

Foreign Ministry condemns vandalism of Jewish Monument

The Foreign Ministry has “unequivocally” condemned the desecration, with Nazi symbols, of the monument dedicated to the old Jewish Cemetery of Thessaloniki on the premises of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki.

“The Greek state and society unreservedly reject any act of racism, intolerance and antisemitism, wherever it may manifest itself. All the more so when it happens in a city that mourned 50,000 members of its historic Jewish community, our compatriots who fell victim to the Holocaust under Nazism, simply because they were Jews,” it said in a statement. “There can be no tolerance for such illegal and immoral actions,” it added.

