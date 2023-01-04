NEWS

Kalin warns of ‘serious consequences’ if Greece extends territorial waters

Ibrahim Kalin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman and chief foreign policy adviser, has warned of “serious consequences” for Greece if it extends its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles around Crete.

“Turkey will not accept any extension, even by a single mile,” Kalin told NTV television late Tuesday, adding that if Greece decides to make such a move, Turkey will “deliver a forceful response.”

His comments echoed similar statements made in recent days by the country’s foreign and defense ministers. 

Kalin, however, stopped short of saying that an expansion of territorial waters would be seen as a casus belli justifying military action.

