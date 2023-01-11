NEWS

Greece in moderate quake phase over last two months

Greece in moderate quake phase over last two months
[Municipality of western Lesvos]

In the past two months, Greece has seen an increase in seismic activity, with moderately strong earthquakes that do not exceed a Richter scale threshold of five degrees.

Indicatively, three locations, Lesvos, the sea area north of Crete, and Evia, have experienced an increase in seismic activity, but this coincidence is not thought to be related to usual geodynamic processes.

Moreover, more intense earthquake upheaval has occurred in Greece before.

“In Greece we have an average of 1-1.5 earthquakes of 6 Richter per year. In 2022 there was no earthquake above 5.5 Richter. This means that, statistically, the probability of a strong earthquake of magnitude 6 has increased for next year, without being able to say anything more specific about the place and time,” said Gerasimos Papadopoulos, a seismology and scientific researcher UNESCO, in comments to Kathimerini.

Earthquake

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New quake measuring 4.8 Richter rocks Lesvos
NEWS

New quake measuring 4.8 Richter rocks Lesvos

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles island of Crete
NEWS

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles island of Crete

Experts warn Lesvos’ 4.9-magnitude tremor may not be main event
NEWS

Experts warn Lesvos’ 4.9-magnitude tremor may not be main event

4.2-magnitude quake NE of Athens
NEWS

4.2-magnitude quake NE of Athens

Moderate quake rattles Lakonia and Messinia
NEWS

Moderate quake rattles Lakonia and Messinia

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles island of Crete
NEWS

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles island of Crete