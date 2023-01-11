Greece in moderate quake phase over last two months

In the past two months, Greece has seen an increase in seismic activity, with moderately strong earthquakes that do not exceed a Richter scale threshold of five degrees.

Indicatively, three locations, Lesvos, the sea area north of Crete, and Evia, have experienced an increase in seismic activity, but this coincidence is not thought to be related to usual geodynamic processes.

Moreover, more intense earthquake upheaval has occurred in Greece before.

“In Greece we have an average of 1-1.5 earthquakes of 6 Richter per year. In 2022 there was no earthquake above 5.5 Richter. This means that, statistically, the probability of a strong earthquake of magnitude 6 has increased for next year, without being able to say anything more specific about the place and time,” said Gerasimos Papadopoulos, a seismology and scientific researcher UNESCO, in comments to Kathimerini.