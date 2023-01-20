NEWS

Teacher assessment set to get under way next week

The assessment of 4,500 newly appointed school teachers, one of the flagship policies of the government’s reform agenda, will begin this coming week, the Education Ministry said Thursday.

Evaluations, by 800 new education advisers and 14,000 school administrators, will not launch nationwide but start with the Peloponnese, as well as the North and South Aegean, before moving on to Greece’s other 11 administrative regions. The decision was made to step up the procedure after it was held back by delays in installing the advisers and administrators in some areas.

The assessment, which focuses on the teaching and pedagogical work of the teacher, is a condition for a full-time contract. Failed candidates will undergo training before getting a second chance.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said Thursday that nationwide exams for university entry will begin on June 1.

