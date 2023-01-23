NEWS

Deal on Parthenon Sculptures ‘difficult, but not impossible,’ says Culture Minister

Deal on Parthenon Sculptures ‘difficult, but not impossible,’ says Culture Minister

Achieving an agreement for the permanent return of the Parthenon Sculptures to Greece by the British Museum “is difficult, but not impossible,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni in Parliament on Monday, reiterating the government’s stance that she says “remains national, unanimous, consistent and clear.”

The minister was responding to a question by KINAL-PASOK Deputy Dimitris Konstantopoulos, who said the government should be transparent about the issue.

Greece does not recognize any claims or ownership of the British Museum over the Parthenon Sculptures, as they comprise a product of theft, the minister reiterated, adding that “the government has been working from the start systematically, responsibly, and effectively to achieve the national goal – the return and reunification of the Parthenon Sculpturesto Athens and the Acropolis Museum.” [AMNA]

