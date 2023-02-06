NEWS

SYRIZA slams gov’t ‘boasts’ over Barbara measures

SYRIZA slams gov’t ‘boasts’ over Barbara measures

Main opposition SYRIZA took issue on Monday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over his “boast” about a very satisfactory response of the state mechanism “with two inches of snow” brought by the Barbara weather front.

SYRIZA spokeswoman Popi Tsapanidou wondered, “What exactly is Mr Mitsotakis bragging about?”

“About the closure of even the highway, main roads and railway networks before it snows? About the complete cessation of all economic and social activity, so that he does not have to keep the roads open?” Tsapanidou asked in a statement.

“After last year’s fiasco, all Mitsotakis has done today is to admit that last year he messed up and this year he just closed everything and paralyzed Attica and half the country before the first snow even falls,” she said, adding that the job of the state is not to put everything in total lockdown and the transfer of responsibility to citizens with additional costs, “but to keep the roads open and the country functioning.”

Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thousands of voters on the ideological fence
NEWS

Thousands of voters on the ideological fence

Post-election coalition talks are likely
NEWS

Post-election coalition talks are likely

Christodoulides, Mavroyiannis in presidential election runoff – official results
CYPRUS

Christodoulides, Mavroyiannis in presidential election runoff – official results

Cyprus presidential candidates push leadership credentials
NEWS

Cyprus presidential candidates push leadership credentials

Jailed leader of Greek far-right party faces election ban
NEWS

Jailed leader of Greek far-right party faces election ban

Provision to block Kasidiaris’ party tabled in Parliament
NEWS

Provision to block Kasidiaris’ party tabled in Parliament