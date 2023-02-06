SYRIZA slams gov’t ‘boasts’ over Barbara measures

Main opposition SYRIZA took issue on Monday with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis over his “boast” about a very satisfactory response of the state mechanism “with two inches of snow” brought by the Barbara weather front.

SYRIZA spokeswoman Popi Tsapanidou wondered, “What exactly is Mr Mitsotakis bragging about?”

“About the closure of even the highway, main roads and railway networks before it snows? About the complete cessation of all economic and social activity, so that he does not have to keep the roads open?” Tsapanidou asked in a statement.

“After last year’s fiasco, all Mitsotakis has done today is to admit that last year he messed up and this year he just closed everything and paralyzed Attica and half the country before the first snow even falls,” she said, adding that the job of the state is not to put everything in total lockdown and the transfer of responsibility to citizens with additional costs, “but to keep the roads open and the country functioning.”