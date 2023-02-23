PM Mitsotakis presents recognitions to ESY staff for efforts during pandemic

The coronavirus public health crisis was one unmatched by all previous health crises, noted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday, speaking at a National Health System (ESY) staff award ceremony held by the health ministry at Evangelismos Hospital in Athens.

Presenting awards to the healthcare workers himself, Mitsotakis thanked them for their services during the coronavirus pandemic, and noted that “now that this cycle is closing, a level-headed review can be made of what weaknesses were noted during that time, but also what was done right.”

More investments will be made in health infrastructure, he emphasized, and mentioned this year’s state health budget standing at 5.2 billion euros, compared to 3.8 billion euros in 2019.

He added that four years ago healthcare workers numbered fewer than 100,000, compared to the 108,000 working today.

“If we put together the financial tools we have at our disposal, we can proceed with important interventions in health, the results of which will be apparent to these workers soon,” he pointed out.

Speaking at the event, Health Minister Thanos Plevris said that 1.5 billion euros will be allocated from the EU Recovery Fund for upgrades and interventions at 80 emergency wards in hospitals and at 157 health centers. [AMNA]