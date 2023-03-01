NEWS

African dust clouds to settle over Greece until Friday

[Intime News]

Large parts of Greece have been shrouded in haze as persistent southerly winds have carried waves of dust from the African continent across the Mediterranean.

The average 24-h PM10 concentration in Athens (picture) on Monday was above 50 micrograms per cubic meter. According to EU air quality directives, annual mean PM10 concentrations may not exceed 40 µg/m³ and the daily mean PM10 concentration may only exceed 50 µg/m³ on maximally 35 days per year.

Meteorologists said the dust clouds, which have reduced visibility in parts of the country, will linger for two more days. 

