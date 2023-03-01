NEWS

Three-day national mourning declared after deadliest train crash

Rescuers operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

The Greek government decided on Wednesday to hold a three-day official mourning following the deadliest train collision in the country’s history.

Earlier in the day, officials said at least 36 people have been killed and 85 were injured when a passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece.

During the mourning period, the Greek flag will fly at half-mast in all public buildings, while all public celebrations are cancelled. 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is travelling to Larissa where he will be briefed about the accident, his office said. 

