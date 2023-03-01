NEWS

Strike action on metro suspended due to deadly train crash

A planned strike action on metro Line 1 in Athens has been suspended due to the deadly train collision at Tempi, northern Greece. the STASY workers’ union announced on Wednesday and trains will resume normal operation after 10.30 a.m.

“With deep sorrow in our hearts for today’s tragic accident, perhaps the greatest in the history of the Greek railway, as a sign of mourning for the national tragedy we are suspending our mobilisation,” the union said, expressing condolences for the families of the victims.

[AMNA]

Transport Strike Death Accident

