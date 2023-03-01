NEWS

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision

[onlarissa.gr]

Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged to get to the bottom of the deadly train collision late Tuesday night that killed at least 36 people and injured more than 85.

“Our duty is to treat the wounded and identify the bodies,” he said in brief comment to journalists from the scene of the accident on Wednesday afternoon.

“Apart from that, I can only guarantee one thing: we will find out the causes of this tragedy and we will do everything in our power to prevent something like this from ever happening again,” he added. 

A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, officials said Wednesday.

The trains crashed just before the Vale of Tempi, a gorge that separates the regions of Thessaly and Macedonia. 

Politics Transport Accident Death

