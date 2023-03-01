Police arrest local station master over deadly train collision

Rescuers operate at the site of a crash, where two trains collided, near the city of Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]

Greek police has arrested a local station master who was in charge of signalling over the deadly collision of two trains in northern Greece late Tuesday, that resulted in the death of at least 36 people and dozens of injuries, a police official said.

Investigators are trying to find out why the two trains – a passenger carriage and a freighter – had been on the same track.

A local prosecutor was attending the station master’s testimony to the police, as part of the preliminary investigation into the accident.

Whoever is found responsible faces possible charges of homicide and disrupting traffic safety resulting in death – an offense that is prosecuted as a felony and carries penalties that start from multi-year imprisonment of 10 years.