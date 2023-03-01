NEWS

President Sakellaropoulou arrived at the site of the train crash

President Sakellaropoulou arrived at the site of the train crash
[AMNA]

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou cut short her official visit to Moldova on Wednesday and returned to Greece, with her plane landing at Larissa airport, from where she was taken to the site of the train accident in Tempi.

Shaken by the sight of what she saw there, and the descriptions of the Fire Brigade officers about their efforts to rescue passengers trapped inside the train in the first hours after the accident, Sakellaropoulou left a few flowers at the wreckage in the victims’ memory.

Immediately afterwards, she visited the two Larissa hospitals where the crash victims, many of the injured and their relatives were taken. [AMNA]

