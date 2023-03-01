NEWS

Transport minister resigns following deadly crash

Transport minister resigns following deadly crash
[InTime News]

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis announced his resignation on Wednesday in the aftermath of the deadly train collision in central Greece that has left at least 36 people dead.

“It is what I feel is my duty as the smallest sign of respect to the memory of the people who died so unjustly and assuming the responsibility for the deficiencies of the Greek state and the political system through the years,” said the minister in his statement.

“When something so terrible happens, we cannot continue acting like it did not. I have not been involved in politics for many years, but I consider the trust placed by citizens in the political system to be an essential part of our Democracy. This is called political responsibility,” he prefaced.

“From the depths of my heart, I once again want to express my grief and my solidarity with the families of the dead,” he concluded.

Death Politics Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision
NEWS

Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision
NEWS

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision

PM releases statement on pilot who perished in F-4 crash
NEWS

PM releases statement on pilot who perished in F-4 crash

Mitsotakis reacts to death of former king Constantine
NEWS

Mitsotakis reacts to death of former king Constantine

Greece’s last monarch Constantine dies 
NEWS

Greece’s last monarch Constantine dies 

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks
NEWS

Greece blames Turkey’s inaction for two deadly shipwrecks