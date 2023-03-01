NEWS

PM announces formation of experts panel to investigate rail collision in address

PM announces formation of experts panel to investigate rail collision in address

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the formation of an independent Experts Committee to investigate the causes of the railway accident that left at least 36 people dead in central Greece during an address on Wednesday.

“I have just returned from the site of a tragedy that will forever remain in our collective memory. Tens of our fellow Greeks, most of them young people, lost their lives there, in a terrible rail accident that is unprecedented in the history of our country,” said Mitsotakis in his address.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the men and women of our state mechanism that mobilized immediately. Firefighters and rescuers, ambulance workers, Police, members of the local authority, as well as doctors, nurses, and psychologists in our hospitals. They have done and continue to do the very best the can under difficult conditions,” he said, adding that “I met with relatives of the victims and the missing at the Larissa Hospital. In their unspeakable pain, with great dignity, they asked me ‘why’. And they said to me, ‘never again’. We owe them an honest reply.”

“Transport and Infrastructure Minister Konstantinos Karamanlis, assuming the objective political responsibility, immediately tended his resignation. So did the heads of Hellenic Railways Organization and its project branch ERGOSE. His stance does him credit, as everything points to the fact that the tragedy is, unfortunately, primarily down to a tragic human error.”

“Minister of State Georgios Gerapetritis will serve, until the national elections, as a transitional Transport Minister. I have already asked him to quickly form an independent and crossbench Experts Committee that will fully investigate the causes behind the accident. But it will also examine the longstanding delays in implementing railway projects. At the same time, Justice will do its own job. Responsibilities will be assigned. The state will stand by the families of the victims. We will mourn our children, our siblings, our friends. We will stand united in the face of this tragedy, and then, with our head bowed, we will grit our teeth. We will work to ensure that the ‘never again’ heard in Larissa does not become empty words. I promise you,” he concluded.

Politics Death Transport Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PASOK leader Androulakis at site of train crash
NEWS

PASOK leader Androulakis at site of train crash

Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision
NEWS

Macron expresses solidarity with Greeks after deadly train collision

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision
NEWS

PM promises to find causes of deadly train collision

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president
NEWS

Chinese President Xi sends message to Greek president

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters
NEWS

Demonstrators clash with police outside Hellenic Train headquarters

German Chancellor Scholz releases statement on train collision
NEWS

German Chancellor Scholz releases statement on train collision