Greek unemployment rate fell to 10.8% in January

[Shutterstock]

The Greek unemployment rate dropped to 10.8% of the workforce in January this year, from 12.4% in December 2022 and 13.7% in January 2022, Hellenic Statistical Authority said on Thursday.

More specifically, the number of unemployed people totaled 501,948, down 134,764 or 21.6% compared with January 2022 and was lower by 87,686 or 14.9% compared with December 2022.

The unemployment rate among women fell to 13.9% from 18.3% in January last year, while among men it fell to 8.3% from 10%, respectively. The unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group was 28.1% in January 2023 from 37% in the same month last year, while in the 25-74 age group it fell to 9.8% from 12.5%.

The number of employed people was 4,145,529, up 2.9% from January 2022 and down 0.6% from December 2022. [AMNA]

