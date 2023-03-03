NEWS

Trains in Europe regarded as safe mode of transport

Trains in Europe regarded as safe mode of transport
Firrefighters and rescuers supported by three cranes, search the wreckage of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday. [AP]

The number of people killed in rail accidents in the European Union has drastically decreased over the last 10 years, according to Eurostat.

Specifically, fatalities posted a reduction of some 45% between 2010 and 2021 and trains are usually regarded as a safe mode of transportation.

However, it should be emphasized that the data for 2019-2021 coincided with less travel due to the pandemic.

The number of suicides on railways in 2021 (2,234) far exceeded the number of accident victims.

Tellingly, train passengers were only a small portion of these deaths from rail accidents. From 2010 to 2021 for which statistics are available, only a small proportion of 1-5% of fatalities were passengers, while in 2021 the figure was just five across the EU.

The low number of fatalities in Greece in recent years is related to the limited rail network and will obviously be much higher when this year’s figures are published.

Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Rail unions extend strike to weekend
NEWS

Rail unions extend strike to weekend

Palestinian surgeon says scenes in Larissa hospital reminded him of Gaza
NEWS

Palestinian surgeon says scenes in Larissa hospital reminded him of Gaza

Tempi rail disaster: Funerals begin after harrowing ID process
NEWS

Tempi rail disaster: Funerals begin after harrowing ID process

Rail disaster commission will exhaust all possibilities to establish cause, says expert
NEWS

Rail disaster commission will exhaust all possibilities to establish cause, says expert

Students and schoolchildren take to streets over rail disaster
NEWS

Students and schoolchildren take to streets over rail disaster

Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets
NEWS

Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets