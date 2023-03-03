Trains in Europe regarded as safe mode of transport

Firrefighters and rescuers supported by three cranes, search the wreckage of trains after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Thursday. [AP]

The number of people killed in rail accidents in the European Union has drastically decreased over the last 10 years, according to Eurostat.

Specifically, fatalities posted a reduction of some 45% between 2010 and 2021 and trains are usually regarded as a safe mode of transportation.

However, it should be emphasized that the data for 2019-2021 coincided with less travel due to the pandemic.

The number of suicides on railways in 2021 (2,234) far exceeded the number of accident victims.

Tellingly, train passengers were only a small portion of these deaths from rail accidents. From 2010 to 2021 for which statistics are available, only a small proportion of 1-5% of fatalities were passengers, while in 2021 the figure was just five across the EU.

The low number of fatalities in Greece in recent years is related to the limited rail network and will obviously be much higher when this year’s figures are published.