Rail unions extend strike to weekend

Train services over the weekend will not operate following a decision by railway workers to continue their strike following the Tempi rail disaster.

Rail operator Hellenic Train confirmed there will be no services on Saturday or Sunday due to the 48-hour strike called by the Panhellenic Federation of Railway Workers (POS).

POS had already announced that it is drafting a memorandum listing all its concerns with the operation of the railway.

The federation is requesting a meeting next week with the Transport Ministry and the political parties in order to present its views on health and safety issues.

It said it would make a decision on further action after those meetings.