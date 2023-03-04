NEWS

Bodies of missing Americans found in Messinia ravine

Bodies of missing Americans found in Messinia ravine
[Messinia Live]

Two bodies were identified in a ravine on Friday and appear to be those of an elderly American couple who had disappeared in Messinia, southern Greece in early February.

Rescue teams have launched two operations to retrieve the bodies. The car of the two people was also found in the ravine. A hiking section of the Fire Service was assisting the EMAK rescue team in the operation to recover one of the bodies. The second body fell in a different part of the ravine and for this reason the Patra EMAK team has been called to help.

The names of the two people that went missing, according to Silver Alert, are David Harrison Robinson, 83, and his wife Lucretia Robinson, 80.

Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thousands march as anger builds over train deaths
NEWS

Thousands march as anger builds over train deaths

Rail unions extend strike to weekend
NEWS

Rail unions extend strike to weekend

Palestinian surgeon says scenes in Larissa hospital reminded him of Gaza
NEWS

Palestinian surgeon says scenes in Larissa hospital reminded him of Gaza

Tempi rail disaster: Funerals begin after harrowing ID process
NEWS

Tempi rail disaster: Funerals begin after harrowing ID process

Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets
NEWS

Crash victims returned to families in closed caskets

Greek inmate in Turkish prison seeks permission to attend funeral of son killed in train crash
NEWS

Greek inmate in Turkish prison seeks permission to attend funeral of son killed in train crash