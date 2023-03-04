Bodies of missing Americans found in Messinia ravine

Two bodies were identified in a ravine on Friday and appear to be those of an elderly American couple who had disappeared in Messinia, southern Greece in early February.

Rescue teams have launched two operations to retrieve the bodies. The car of the two people was also found in the ravine. A hiking section of the Fire Service was assisting the EMAK rescue team in the operation to recover one of the bodies. The second body fell in a different part of the ravine and for this reason the Patra EMAK team has been called to help.

The names of the two people that went missing, according to Silver Alert, are David Harrison Robinson, 83, and his wife Lucretia Robinson, 80.