Station master given new extension to testify over train crash

Firefighters stand near the wreckage of the trains, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Friday, [AP]

A 59-year-old Hellenic Train station manager arrested over a deadly collision between a passenger train and a freighter in northern Greece last Tuesday was on Saturday given one more day to prepare his defense.

The accused was facing felony charges of multiple counts of negligent manslaughter, causing bodily harm through negligence and dangerous disruptions of transportation and was set to appear before an investigative magistrate in Larissa on Sunday morning.

According to the indictment, he is accused sending the passenger train on the same track as the freighter, and ignoring the electronic system that covered part of the route towards Larissa which showed that the train was on the wrong track.

Furthermore, he also ignored a warning 17 minutes before the collision by the station master at Neos Poros further down the route that the freight train was in the same direction.

