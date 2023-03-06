 Two suspects identified in July 2021 mob-style execution

Police on Monday announced they have identified two suspects in connection to the murder of a 45-year-old contractor in Thiva, in central Greece, in July 2021.

Two men, aged 43 and 38, were named as the instigators of the mobster-style execution of the victim, who was the owner of a construction company and car rental office, and a father of two.

The 43-year-old suspect is already incarcerated and is serving a two-year sentence for convictions involving fraud and causing grievous bodily harm.

The 38-year-old was arrested last Tuesday after a warrant was issued by the investigating magistrate of Thiva. The investigation is ongoing as to whether the executioner was one of the two arrested or whether a third person was hired to carry out the hit.

According to reports, the execution was undertaken due to financial differences between the two men and the victim.