April 9 elections unlikely after fallout from rail tragedy

The possibility of general elections being called for April 9, as widely speculated in recent weeks, is growing increasingly remote as the government deals with the fallout from last week’s deadly train crash in Tempe, central Greece.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has canceled a Cabinet meeting that had been planned for Friday after putting a freeze on all political activity unrelated to the crash in respect for the victims of the tragedy.

That meeting was expected to finalize plans for the elections, which, if planned for April 9, would mean that the prime minister would have to dissolve Parliament on March 19, which seems incredibly unlikely given recent developments. 

He is, therefore, expected to wait until after the Easter break in mid-April, which would put the most likely dates on May 14 or 21, with the anticipated second round taking place at the start of June.

 

Politics

