Turkish authorities allow jailed father attend son’s funeral

The jailed father of a train driver killed in the Tempe train crash is to be released from a Turkish prison so that he can attend his son’s funeral.

It is understood that the issue was raised in phone discussion between Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, on Monday.

The inmate, who is serving a prison sentence in Turkey, had applied for furlough on compassionate grounds to attend his son’s funeral.

The prisoner was due to be released after Easter.

The collision of a passenger train and a freight train in Tempe, near Larissa city, on Tuesday night was Greece’s deadliest ever. At least 57 people died.