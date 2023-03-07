NEWS

Kaili in fresh bid to secure jail release

[InTime News]

Jailed Greek MEP Eva Kaili has appealed to the highest court of cassation in Belgium in a fresh attempt to secure release from pre-trial detention.

“We went to the supreme court, because in this way we manage to go from two months to one month in order to have the right to apply for a release from prison,” her lawyer, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, said in a written statement.

Kaili is charged with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization in a case that has been nicknamed Qatargate. In addition to Kaili and her partner Francesco Giorgi, former MEP lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri and the head of a charity group, Niccolo Figa-Talamanca have also been charged.

The former European Parliament vice-president’s pre-trial detention was recently extended by two months by judicial authorities.

