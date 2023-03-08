NEWS

More than 40,000 people marched in Athens according to the police

The Hellenic Police estimates that more than 40,000 people marched in central Athens on Wednesday to protest the rail collision at Tempe last week that left 57 people dead. Sources from the Citizen Protection Ministry also pointed out that the march was a mostly peaceful affair.

There were some skirmishes between riot police officers and unidentified groups, after a few hundred people left the main column of demonstrators to launch Molotov cocktails and rocks at the police. The police detained 26 people and arrested another 15.

