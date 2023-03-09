Orion 23 allied drill wraps up

Greece participated in the French multinational drill Orion 2023 with the Adrias frigate from February 22 to March 7, within the context of the military cooperation between the two countries, enshrined in the agreement signed between the Greek Chief of the General Staff of the Hellenic Armed Forces Konstantinos Floros and French Chief of Defense Thierry Burkhard.

Orion 2023 is also part of the broader planning of the Greek General Staff in terms of international cooperation.

The exercise took place in the wider maritime area of the central and western Mediterranean, with the participation of units from Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.