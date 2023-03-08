Train crash: experts submit report; more could face charges

The two experts appointed by the head of the Larissa prosecutor’s office have submitted their findings about the causes of the Feb. 28 deadly train crash in central Greece.

Sources within the city’s court system would not commend secifically, but told Kathimerini many of the findings in the experts’ report will be crucial in shaping their investigation.

Examining magistrates in Larissa continue deposing people and new charges could be filed as early as Thursday. The magistrates are focusing on the railway inspector who appointed the inexperienced 59-year-old as station master in Larissa, an important railway hub, to do the demanding night shifts, as well as the station master on the overlapping shift prior to the one during which the disaster happened, who was supposed to be in his post until 11 p.m. but left early.

The collision between a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train occurred at 11.22 p.m. on Feb. 28.

The magistrates are also looking into communications between the station master and the passenger train driver. No such communications, which are dine using two-way radios, have been registered; it is possible the two spoke by cellphone, a prohibited practice as the calls are not recorded.

The appeals court judges in Larissa, 21 in number, will meet Friday, to choose two among them who will lead the investigation, an upgrade from the lower court judges currently conducting it.