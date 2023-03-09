Railroad staff to continue strike through Friday

Railroad employees said they will continue their strike action through Friday, a decision that will suspend national and suburban railroad schedules.

Representatives of the national federation of workers at railroad and fixed-track transport means (POS-MST) said in a statement it demanded safe, high-quality, and public train service. They also added it will table its proposals to restart train services at their meeting on Thursday with the newly-appointed Minister of State responsible for Transportation & Infrastructure Giorgos Gerapetritis.

Railroad employees have been on strike after the deadly collision of a passenger and a freight train late at night on February 28. A total of 57 people died in the accident and dozens were injured. The incident has led to massive rallies, protests, strikes, and calls for investigation and punishment of those responsible.

Following the end of the strike, the POS-MST members said, “we will redetermine our stance, since our struggle to find those responsible and for transportation safety does not end here: we owe it as the least tribute to all our fellow-human beings who perished at the tragic accident.”

