Cretan man arrested for selling church relics

A 52-year-old man was arrested in the town of Chania, northwestern Crete, on Wednesday when he tried to sell “relics of saints” to a police officer posing as a buyer.

According to the police, the suspect presented to the officer seven containers and cases which contained a total of 17 bones, which, according to his claims, were relics of Saints of the Roman Catholic Church.

After his was detained, officers raided his home where they found and seized another 19 cases containing relics, bones, parts of bones, images of Saints, priestly jewelry, a cross and vials of liquid. They also found a Luger pistol and 207 cartridges.