NEWS

Cretan man arrested for selling church relics

Cretan man arrested for selling church relics
[Shutterstock]
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

A 52-year-old man was arrested in the town of Chania, northwestern Crete, on Wednesday when he tried to sell “relics of saints” to a police officer posing as a buyer. 

According to the police, the suspect presented to the officer seven containers and cases which contained a total of 17 bones, which, according to his claims, were relics of Saints of the Roman Catholic Church.

After his was detained, officers raided his home where they found and seized another 19 cases containing relics, bones, parts of bones, images of Saints, priestly jewelry, a cross and vials of liquid. They also found a Luger pistol and 207 cartridges.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek woman arrested in Ryanair flight for smoking in toilet
NEWS

Greek woman arrested in Ryanair flight for smoking in toilet

Man arrested for ax attack in western Athens
NEWS

Man arrested for ax attack in western Athens

Two arrested in Lavrio over migrant trafficking
NEWS

Two arrested in Lavrio over migrant trafficking

Teenagers arrested after woman assaulted and robbed in Kifissia
NEWS

Teenagers arrested after woman assaulted and robbed in Kifissia

Criminal charges against three more people
NEWS

Criminal charges against three more people

Kaili in fresh bid to secure jail release
NEWS

Kaili in fresh bid to secure jail release