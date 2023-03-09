NEWS

Three more people charged in Tempe train crash

Flowers and candles lie, in the memory of the victims of the trains' collision, at the train station in the port city of Thessaloniki, northern Greece, on Thursday. The sign reads 'For the colleagues lost so unfairly at Tempe. We will never forget you.' [Giannis Papanikos/AP]

A railway inspector and two more station masters were charged on Thursday in connection with a massive train collision in northern Greece last week that killed 57 people and injured dozens.

All three are being charged with endangering transport safety and multiple counts of negligent homicide and bodily harm. The transport safety charge, a felony, potentially carries a life sentence.

Authorities have already remanded and charged the Larissa station master whose decision to place a southbound freight train and a northbound passenger train on the same track led to Greece’s deadliest train disaster.

The railway inspector was the one who appointed the inexperienced 59-year-old as station master in the city’s important railway hub, to do the demanding night shifts. The inspector has already been remanded.

The two other station masters were supposed to be in their post until 11 p.m. but left early.

The collision between a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train occurred at 11.22 p.m. on February 28.

Crime Transport Accident

