NEWS

Greece and Turkey defense ministers highlight importance of continued communication

Greece and Turkey defense ministers highlight importance of continued communication
[@npanagioto / Twitter]

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos held a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Thursday in which the two men highlighted the importance of keeping lines of communication between the two countries, as well as bilateral meetings, to create an environment of trust and co-operation.

Panagiotopoulos conveyed his condolences for those who died during the destructive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, reaffirming that Greece will provide any available assistance to Turkey.

On his part, Akar also conveyed his condolences for those who died in a rail collision in central Greece last week.

Turkey Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara decision on train crash victim’s father a positive sign
NEWS

Ankara decision on train crash victim’s father a positive sign

Greek inmate in Turkish prison seeks permission to attend funeral of son killed in train crash
NEWS

Greek inmate in Turkish prison seeks permission to attend funeral of son killed in train crash

Turkish President Erdogan expresses grief over Tempi train collision
NEWS

Turkish President Erdogan expresses grief over Tempi train collision

Amid thaw, Egypt’s FM in quake-hit Turkey to show solidarity
NEWS

Amid thaw, Egypt’s FM in quake-hit Turkey to show solidarity

Athens not complacent about Turkey relations
NEWS

Athens not complacent about Turkey relations

Blinken: Opportunities exist for Greek-Turkish dialogue
NEWS

Blinken: Opportunities exist for Greek-Turkish dialogue