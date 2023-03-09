Greece and Turkey defense ministers highlight importance of continued communication

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos held a telephone call with his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar on Thursday in which the two men highlighted the importance of keeping lines of communication between the two countries, as well as bilateral meetings, to create an environment of trust and co-operation.

Panagiotopoulos conveyed his condolences for those who died during the destructive earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria, reaffirming that Greece will provide any available assistance to Turkey.

On his part, Akar also conveyed his condolences for those who died in a rail collision in central Greece last week.