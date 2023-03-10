NEWS

Experts sound alarm over lurking kidney disease

Around 10% of Greece’s adult population suffers from some form of kidney disease, with 10% of that contingent having a serious problem that may have been averted at an earlier stage, the Hellenic Society of Nephrology (ENE) said on Thursday – World Kidney Day – urging greater awareness and more thorough preventive testing.

Sounding the alarm about chronic kidney illnesses that can go undetected until they enter an advanced stage, ENE said that “an individual may lose up to 90% of kidney function without showing any symptoms.”

Chronic kidney disease, or CKD, it added, “is a progressive disease, so early diagnosis is critical, as is the right treatment, which can curb its progression.”

According to the World Kidney Day Steering Committee, more than 850 million people live with kidney disease, with the overwhelming majority being unaware of their condition. 

