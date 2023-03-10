NEWS

Athens expresses dismay over Hamburg church attack

Athens expresses dismay over Hamburg church attack

Athens has expressed its dismay following the mass shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry posted the following message on Twitter: “Appalled and saddened by yesterday’s shooting attack in Hamburg, Germany which claimed the lives of several people. Sincere condolences to the grieving families and wishes for speedy recovery to the injured. We express our solidarity with the people and government of Germany.”

At least eight people were killed and several more injured after a gunman opened fire at a Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall. Police say the gunman acted alone in the attack, and is also thought to be dead. His motives are unknown.

Diplomacy Death Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 
NEWS

Stationmaster in deadly train collision given until Saturday to testify 

Baby’s body found in dam; mother arrested
NEWS

Baby’s body found in dam; mother arrested

Funeral held for Roma teenager shot by police
NEWS

Funeral held for Roma teenager shot by police

Roma leaders urge calm after teen shot by police dies
NEWS

Roma leaders urge calm after teen shot by police dies

Roma teenager shot during police chase dies
NEWS

Roma teenager shot during police chase dies

Citizens’ protection minister expresses condolences over teen’s death
NEWS

Citizens’ protection minister expresses condolences over teen’s death