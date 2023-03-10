Athens expresses dismay over Hamburg church attack

Athens has expressed its dismay following the mass shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry posted the following message on Twitter: “Appalled and saddened by yesterday’s shooting attack in Hamburg, Germany which claimed the lives of several people. Sincere condolences to the grieving families and wishes for speedy recovery to the injured. We express our solidarity with the people and government of Germany.”

At least eight people were killed and several more injured after a gunman opened fire at a Jehovah’s Witness meeting hall. Police say the gunman acted alone in the attack, and is also thought to be dead. His motives are unknown.

