SYRIZA says ERGOSE board is made up of ND functionaries

Main opposition SYRIZA has attacked the government over the composition of the board of ERGOSE, a subsidiary of the state-owned railway company OSE that is responsible building infrastructure, saying it was exclusively made up of individuals drawn from the ranks of the ruling New Democracy party.

“After four years of governance, [Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis] said that he wants to overturn the deep state supported by petty party favors. What he does not say, however, is who built this clientelist state,” a SYRIZA announcement said.

“Because today it is revealed that the board of ERGOSE – which was appointed by the government – is almost entirely made up of New Democracy officials and politicians,” it added.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Panagiotis Terezakis, an experienced railway engineer and former management consultant to OSE, has been named as OSE’s interim president and chief executive.

Taking over at ERGOSE, which is responsible for railway infrastructure, is Christos Paleos, a civil engineer and current board member of the company.

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport said an international call for expressions of interest in the two positions would be published shortly. [AMNA, Reuters]