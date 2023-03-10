Construction of Giannis Antetokounmpo basketball court begins in Ghana

Construction work on a basketball court jointly funded by a Greek government donation has begun in Ghana, the Foreign Ministry tweeted on Friday.

Construction work has started in St.Nicholas’ Greek School in Tema #Ghana, for a 🏀court which is co-funded from a donation by the 🇬🇷 Government The court will be named “Giannis Antetokounmpo” following FM @NikosDendias‘ proposal during his visit to the School in January https://t.co/wC0UL4679H pic.twitter.com/Fe9WBscPtR — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 10, 2023

The court, at St. Nicholas Greek school in Tema, will be named after Giannis Antetokounmpo, following a proposal from by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias during his visit to the school in January, the ministry added. [AMNA]