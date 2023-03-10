Lawmaker Varoufakis attacked in Exarchia, has nose broken

A group of people attacked MP and former minister Yanis Varoufakis at a restaurant in the Athens neighborhood of Exarchia, breaking his nose.

The group spotted Varoufakis at the restaurant on Valtetsiou St., or was informed of his presence, and confronted him; one or more of the group eventually hit Varoufakis in the face.

The leftist lawmaker was taken to Evangelismos Hospital in centrals to be examined and eventually fitted with a cast.

“We roundly and categorically condemn the attack on MERA 25 (party) secretary Mr. Y. Varoufakis,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou posted on Twitter. “Thuggery has no polace in our democracy and violence in any form is not tolerated,” he added. “Greek police will do whatever is necessary so that perpetrators face justice,” Oikonomou said in a follow-up tweet.

Exarchia is widely known as a stronghold of anarchists, who, although mostly not living there, act as the overlords of the place, often accosting “undesirable” persons who have the temerity, according to the anarchists, to show up. Leftists are no more tolerated than rightists.