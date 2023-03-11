NEWS

Akar: Disputes with Greece can be peacefully resolved

[EPA]

Disputes with Greece can be peacefully resolved through dialogue, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, while expressing his optimism over the sale of US F-16 fighter jets to Turkey.

“We are engaged in positive and constructive talks with Greece. We told them we are in favor of dialogue,” Akar told private broadcaster CNN Turk, adding that Ankara had extended its condolences to Athens over the February 28 deadly train collision at Tempe. “We hope we can resolve problems in a peaceful way, within the framework of good neighborly relations,” he said.

Asked about the sale of an F-16 modernization package, held back amid protests from US lawmakers who want to see Ankara first approve NATO’s Nordic expansion, Akar said that despite reservations from some members of Congress, the Biden administration wants the deal to go through.

“We want common sense to prevail,” Akar said. “We have fulfilled our obligations and we expect the same from our allies.”

