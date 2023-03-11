Police arrest 17-year-old suspect over attack on Varoufakis

Police have arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection with a violent assault on ex-finance minister Yanis Varoufakis in the central Athens neighborhood of Exarchia on Friday, state broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday.

Police are looking for two more suspects linked to the attack, ERT said. The suspects are expected to face charges of assaulting a political official and of wounding with intent to cause serious bodily harm.

The assault reportedly took place in a restaurant where Varoufakis was dining with members of his DiEM25 party from all over Europe.

Varoufakis blamed “hired thugs” for the assault in which his nose was fractured.