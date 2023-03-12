ND: Mood in society not the same as in 2012

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seen speaking at a cabinet meeting called to discuss the train crash at Tempe, northern Greece, and measures to restore the safety of rail transport, on March 9. [YANNIS KOLESIDIS/AMNA]

The first polls recorded after the deadly train collision in northern Greece show that the ruling conservative New Democracy party recorded a significant drop in its approval rating – around 3 percentage points. But these losses did not translate into gains for main leftist opposition SYRIZA and third largest party, socialist PASOK – both of which remained stagnant. Why is this happening?

One answer is that there is a fear, even among senior government officials, that the train crash could lead to a political crisis similar to that of 2012, when there was a significant fragmentation of the political system. The uptick recorded in the first opinion polls for the smaller and anti-systemic parties, such as the Communist Party of Greece (KKE), the nationalist Greek Solution of Kyriakos Velopoulos and Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25, intensifies this fear.

“The possibility of having a repeat of 2012 with an explosion in the anti-systemic vote is real,” a member of Parliament from northern Greece tells Kathimerini, adding that there is great anger among citizens, which may push voters in unspecified directions.

Others take a very different view. A leading former minister tells Kathimerini that the current mood in society “is not the same as in 2012,” as the train crash affected the entire country on an emotional level – “there is widespread national mourning” – but it is of a different nature to the upheaval of 2012. Back then, the extreme economic crisis, during which Greece lost 50% of its GDP, was affecting everyone across the country. “Today it is not like that,” he says, adding that the intense emotion in society “will inevitably subside.”

“The structural characteristics of the political system have not changed and the final dilemma will be ‘Mitsotakis or Tsipras’ and the elections will answer this question,” he adds.

Another big topic of debate within the ruling party is whether its decline in the polls will be temporary, as in previous crises (the wildfires of 2021 and the wiretapping scandal), and ND will rebound after a reasonable time, considering that the elections will be pushed back. However, some people say that this tragedy is completely different and happened just before the elections. “It came at a crucial time,” a conservative lawmaker says, noting that the crash launched a great debate. “The old Greece that we thought we were leaving behind is still present and strong and it will take great effort to overcome it,” he continues, noting that tolerance toward the government has run out.

According to many, the accident at Tempe reduces New Democracy’s chances of achieving an outright majority in the elections, a scenario which before the tragedy seemed to be the most likely. And what if it is not achieved? Recently, several MPs and ministers have reopened the likelihood of a coalition with PASOK, which however stumbles on the wiretapping scandal, as party leader Nikos Androulakis has ruled out such a possibility. “The demand for an outright majority will inevitably recede,” a former minister who does not rule out that public opinion will lean toward a coalition government tells Kathimerini.