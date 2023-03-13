New Cyprus president to meet Mitsotakis, Sakellaropoulou on Monday

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with new Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at Maximos Mansion in Athens on Monday at 12 p.m.

It is the Mediterranean island’s first official trip as president since his election on February 12.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

At 1.30 p.m., Christodoulides will attend a lunch hosted by his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion.