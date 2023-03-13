NEWS

New Cyprus president to meet Mitsotakis, Sakellaropoulou on Monday

New Cyprus president to meet Mitsotakis, Sakellaropoulou on Monday
File photo. [AP]

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with new Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides at Maximos Mansion in Athens on Monday at 12 p.m.

It is the Mediterranean island’s first official trip as president since his election on February 12.

The two leaders will hold a joint press conference after the meeting.

At 1.30 p.m., Christodoulides will attend a lunch hosted by his Greek counterpart Katerina Sakellaropoulou at the Presidential Mansion.

Cyprus Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cypriot president ‘plays safe’ on first overseas trip
NEWS

Cypriot president ‘plays safe’ on first overseas trip

New Cypriot foreign minister to make first trip to Athens
NEWS

New Cypriot foreign minister to make first trip to Athens

FM to meet Cypriot counterpart in Athens on Thursday
NEWS

FM to meet Cypriot counterpart in Athens on Thursday

SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus
NEWS

SYRIZA’s Tsipras meets with Mavroyiannis in Cyprus

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader
NEWS

Cyprus president-elect ready to meet Turk Cypriot leader

Washington stops short of tongue-lashing Nicosia
NEWS

Washington stops short of tongue-lashing Nicosia