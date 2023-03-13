Turkish ambassador visits HQ of Greek earthquake rescue mission

The Turkish Ambassador to Athens Cagatay Erciyes, visited the headquarters of the Hellenic Fire Service’s Disaster Management Special Units (EMAK) on Monday, where he was welcomed by Minister for Climate Crisis & Civil Protection Christos Stylianides.

On Twitter, Stylianides wrote that EMAK’s recent mission to earthquake-stricken regions in Turkey “demonstrated what practical, meaningful solidarity means,” and that “Greece will stand by the earthquake victims for as long as necessary.”

Erciyes expressed the gratitude of the Turkish government and of Turkish people for the Greek mission’s contribution to the rescue operations after the deadly and devastating earthquakes in Turkey that began on February 6.

In its own tweet, the Turkish Embassy noted that Erciyes “thanked EMAK and EKAV staff (emergency response ambulance service) who rescued 5 lives in Hatay following the devastating earthquakes that hit 10 provinces of Turkey.” [AMNA]