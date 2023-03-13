NEWS

Hellenic Train to schedule buses while trains are grounded

[INTIME]

Hellenic Train, the country’s train operator, announced Monday it will schedule bus routes, starting Wednesday, until trains resume running.

No trains have run since the disaster of Feb. 28, when 57 died in a head-on collision between a northbound passenger train and a southbound freight train in central Greece. Railway workers have been on rolling strikes, demanding improvements in safety and the punishment of those responsible for the worst train accident in the country’s history.

Hellenic Train said it will publish details of its bus schedule Tuesday.

