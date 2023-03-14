NEWS

Ankara sending out signal for improved relations

Turkey wants to “share the wealth of the Aegean,” its defense minister, Hulusi Akar, said at the weekend, while Ankara seeks to maintain a low tone in Greek-Turkish relations and is sending signals of cooperation to Athens. In interviews with CNN Turk TV and the Anadolu Agency, Akar referred positively to the phone conversation he had with his Greek counterpart Nikos Panagiotopoulos. Akar said that when his counterpart invites him for a visit, he is ready to respond positively. “We need to improve our relations first in the Aegean and in other issues so our citizens can live in peace and prosperity,” he said.

Akar also referred to the F-16s that Turkey wishes to buy, as well as the upgrading of those that its air force has. “Right now we are waiting for Congress. Our hope is that it will make a common sense decision in line with the White House and the Pentagon,” he said.

Turkey

