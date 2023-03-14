NEWS

GD lawyer booted from Athens Bar Association over Nazi salute

The Athens Bar Association’s (ABA) disciplinary board removed Konstantinos Plevris, a lawyer representing a former member of neo-Nazi criminal organization Golden Dawn, after he gave a Nazi salute in front of judges at an appeal hearing attended by dozens of people.

The unanimous decision has immediate effect and is valid until a final decision is issued on a possible appeal that will be brought before the secondary disciplinary board.

He will also have to hand over his ABA membership card to the association. 

The incident took place during the appeal hearing of convicted GD members in October 2022.

Plevris is the defense lawyer for Yiannis Lagos, an MEP and convicted member of GD. He is also the father of Health Minister Thanos Plevris, who immediately condemned the action of his father.

Justice GD Trial

