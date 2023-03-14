Resigned transport minister to appear before parliamentary panel on Tempe disaster

Former transport and infrastructure minister Konstantinos Karamanlis, who resigned in the aftermath of the deadly train collision in central Greece that left 57 people dead and scores injured, will appear before the parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee next Monday to testify about the accident and the state of the Greek railways.

The announcement comes after a request by the main opposition on Monday. SYRIZA also requested the summoning of Deputy Transport Ministers Michalis Papadopoulos and Giorgos Karagiannis and former minister Costis Hatzidakis “as the first minister who had signed on behalf of the State the contract 10005/2007 for the ETCS control system.”

The main opposition also requested the presence of the current and previous management of state-run railway company OSE, its project subsidiary ERGOSE and operator Hellenic Train, as well as railway union representatives.

According to information, Karamanlis contacted Parliament President Costas Tasoula, and conveyed to him his intention to comment on the incident.

Following SYRIZA’s request for a panel meeting, ruling New Democracy on Tuesday requested that lawmakers also hear from former transport ministers Christos Spirtzis and Michalis Chrysochoidis, as well as the current, temporary Transport Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis.

The meeting will be held at 11 a.m.